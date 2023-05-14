Hue Citadel: A Journey Back in Time
Cuu dinh (the nine dynastic urns) is a collection of nine bronze urns. Casted in 1835 by Emperor Minh Mang, Cuu dinh were completed in 1837 and placed in front of The To Mieu temple. (Photo: VNA)
Thai Hoa Palace used to be the symbol of the Nguyen Dynasty. The palace, along with the courtyard, was the place of important ceremonies such as the coronation ceremonies, the king’s birthday, the envoy reception and the meetings held on the 1st and the 15th of the lunar month. (Photo: VNA)
The entire construction of Thai Hoa Palace is the highest peak of Vietnamese architecture under the Nguyen Dynasty. (Photo: VNA)
The "imperial city in the evening will immerse visitors in a spectacular atmosphere of the dazzling ceremonies of royal life. (Photo: VNA)
The national flag rises in Ngo Mon flag pole. (Photo: VNA)