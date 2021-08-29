The project aims to honour the cultural beauty of Ao Dai in Hue as well as praise the founders and developers of the traditional long dress in the history of national formation and development.



The project has set out many specific goals such as the encouragement of gradually developing Hue’s Ao Dai into a traditional dress for cultural exchanges, ritual activities, and traditional festivals; and the organisation of Hue Ao Dai Festival as a biennial series of community cultural events.



Under the project, Thua Thien – Hue will also develop a dossier to submit to the UNESCO for recognition of Ao dai as Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Humanity.



For 300 years now, the ao dai has long been Vietnam’s traditional outfit and a typical cultural characteristic of the country. It has constantly changed throughout the ups and downs of history but still possesses its traditional values, contributing to the elegance and charm of Vietnamese women./.

