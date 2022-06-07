At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The Thua Thien-Hue Institute for Development Studies, in coordination with the Danish Embassy in Vietnam, on June 7 organised the “Cycling – The story of a green road”, an activity aimed at turning the ancient imperial capital of Hue into a cultural, eco-friendly and smart city, especially developing a green urban model associated with cycling.



The event drew the participation of Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen, leaders of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue and hundreds of people who cycle through many roads of the city.



An exhibition, entitled “Copenhagen – livable city – bicycle city”, also took place on this occasion.



According to the diplomat, the event is part of the campaigns intended to spread the cycling culture in cities and urban areas of Vietnam.



The images displayed at the exhibition reflect efforts of the Danish capital to become the most livable and cyclist-friendly city in the world over the past 20 years, he said, adding he hopes Hue will soon realise the goal of becoming a "bicycle city".



Earlier, a public bicycle-sharing project was launched on June 5 in the city by the municipal People’s Committee, the German Development Cooperation Organisation (GIZ), and Vietsoftpro software solution company.



Accordingly, more than 120 bicycles have been arranged at seven bike rental spots along the city's famous Huong (Perfume) River.



People can hire the bikes using a smartphone and pay via QR code to unlock the vehicles.



The Committee said the project together with other modes of public transport will create a better transport network, encouraging people to use public transport so as to reduce urban congestion, especially during rush hours, and improve air quality.



In the coming time, the city administration will continue to implement bicycle-related infrastructure projects along the banks of the river to serve the needs of residents and visitors./.