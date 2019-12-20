The information was revealed during a recent press conference hosted by the Thua Thien-Hue People’s Committee and other organisers.

The festival, themed “Cultural Heritage with Integration and Development; Hue: Always Something New to Discover”, will deliver festival-goers a new way of experiencing culture, history, and arts.

More than 20 international art troupes are expected to join the event.

A wide range of activities will be held during the festival to honour traditional and contemporary cultural values of Vietnam in general and Hue imperial city in particular.

Notably, the Giao ritual (worshipping ritual for Heaven and Earth) is set to take place at the Nam Giao Esplanade on April 1 when the festival kicks off. The ritual, to pray for peace, prosperity and favourable weather, was among the most important ones of the Nguyen dynasty (1802-1945).

First held in 2000, the event has become a major culture event honouring Hue’s cultural heritage, and a unique tourism product which greatly contributes to tourism development./.

VNA