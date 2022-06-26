Culture - Sports The Hue art of jewelry making Through more than 200 years of ups and downs, the art of jewelry making in Hue was once thought to have fallen into oblivion. Thanks to the efforts of generations of artisans, the art is flourishing now more than ever.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese researchers, designers revive feudal-style Ao Dai Vietnamese Ao Dai (long dress) continues to defy fashion law, maintaining the quintessence of the Vietnamese identity despite global fashion trends that change like the wind. In the ancient capital of Hue, the traditional Ao Dai still prevails with those designers who retain the passion to preserve and revitalize the feudal-style Ao Dai for future generations.

Culture - Sports Exhibition spotlights Hue’s enameled bronze art An exhibition of 20 enameled bronze paintings is taking place at the An Dinh Palace in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue’s ancient city of Hue, becoming a magnet to tourists.