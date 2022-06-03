Hue Festival 2022 is expected to gather nearly 400 performers of 15 domestic troupes and international art troupes from seven countries. (Photo:dulichhue.com.vn)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The Hue Festival 2022 will take place from June 25 to 30, according to the organising board.



The highlight of the event will be a culture and art week with the theme “Cultural heritage with integration and development.”



It is expected to gather nearly 400 performers of 15 domestic troupes and international art troupes from seven countries.



The festival features a wide range of events including an art programme at the opening ceremony of the festival, a street carnival and a music programme featuring famous song by composer Trinh Cong Son (1939-2001).



Other activities will be organised before, during and after the Hue festival including a food festival, a hot air balloon festival, Vietnam Summer Fair 2022 and a SUP (Standup Paddle Board) rowing competition. The events will take place in various locations along the Huong River./.