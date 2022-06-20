Culture - Sports International Yoga Day celebrated in Can Tho city The 8th International Yoga Day (June 21) was celebrated in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 19, bringing together around 700 Yoga practitioners.

Culture - Sports Street carnival rocks Sam Son at weekend The street carnival returned to the beach city of Sam Son in the northern province of Thanh Hoa on June 18, attracting thousands of audiences who came to enjoy one of the province’s most fabulous tourism event of the year.

Videos Gigantic potter’s wheels at Bat Trang Pottery Museum Inspired by potter’s wheels intersecting with each other, the Centre for Vietnamese Craft Village Quintessence was built in the heart of the ancient Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi. Spanning 3,300 square metres, the centre is some 15 kilometres from the capital’s downtown area on the banks of the Bac Hung Hai River, which runs through the city and Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, and Hai Duong provinces.