For Hue Festival 2022, the Thua Thien-Hue Provincial Youth Union mobilised 150 volunteers to support events. There are also groups of volunteers directly supporting international organisations and artists taking part in the Festival.



As well as the contributions of volunteers, the Festival has gained the support of many local students. The enthusiasm of youth has created a completely different festival. The experience gained at the international event will help young people become more aware about preserving and promoting Vietnam’s cultural values.



By calling for young people to preserve cultural values and help build the Hue Festival, this year has been a great success./.

VNA