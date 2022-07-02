According to statistics, the number of visitors coming to Thua Thien Hue during Festival week increased 40 percent.

During 2022, the province will organize a special festival under the theme of “four seasons” with several events that will be held year round to attract more tourists.

“The 4-season festival gives tourists a chance to experience Thua Thien Hue. In return, we also have more opportunities to welcome guests throughout the year, not just focusing peak times that cause overload and reduce service quality,” said Nguyen Hoang Thuy Vy, Vice Chairwoman of the Tourism Association of Thua Thien Hue province.

After two years of hiatus due to Covid-19, Festival Hue 2022 will come on strong this year and bring with it new tourism dollars.

Heritage tourism is as always at the forefront, but the province has also introduced many new and attractive tourism products in recent times.

Within the framework of the festival, modern cultural events, and trade promotion activities are implemented.

Besides, trade fairs also created new business for the region and those can be scheduled year round as well.

With the theme “Cultural Heritage with Integration and Development” the Hue Festival 2022 is a golden opportunity for Thua Thien Hue to return to the new normal post pandemic./.

