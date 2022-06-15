Videos Vietnam attends Fetes Consulaires in Lyon Vietnam for the first time attended the Fetes Consulaires, which took place in the French city of Lyon on June 11 and 12.

Videos Yoga festival boosts Vietnam - India friendship The International Yoga Festival - Da Nang 2022 was held recently in the central city of Da Nang, attracting the attention of many locals and tourists. Yoga - a symbol of Indian culture and history - has been billed as ensuring the Vietnam - India friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to thrive over recent years.