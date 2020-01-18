Culture - Sports Hoi An to celebrate Lunar New Year with various activities Popular Japanese singer Ueno Yuuka, who was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the Hoi An-Japan Cultural Exchange, will perform with singer Kawamura Yui and the Kolme band from Japan on Lunar New Year’s eve at the Sculpture Park in the ancient city on January 24.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture to be introduced in tiny French town A one-day event featuring Vietnamese customs for the Lunar New Year will be held on January 25 in Saint Herblain, France, by ART SPACE, a private centre run by Hoang Thu Trang.

Culture - Sports Exhibition spotlights Japanese installation art Japanese installation art on Vietnamese silk is being introduced at an exhibition that opened in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on January 17.