Hue holds exhibition on Lunar New Year under Nguyen Dynasty
The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre and the National Archives Centre IV held an exhibition in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on January 18 featuring Lunar New Year celebrations during the Nguyen dynasty.
At the event (Photo: tuoitre)
On display are 32 documents printed from woodblocks dated from the Nguyen Dynasty, which introduced preparations and rituals for the occasion.
Director of the State Records and Archives Department Dang Thanh Tung said the event is part of a project on preserving and upholding values of Nguyen Dynasty woodblocks, which were recognised by the UNESCO as a Memory of the World.
It is also expected to raise public awareness of the national culture and history, he said.
During the Nguyen Dynasty from 1802 to 1945, Lunar New Year was one of the major festivals for the royal family with celebrations held throughout December to mid-January under the lunar calendar./.
