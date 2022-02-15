According to historical research, lapis lazuli is a precious jewel and the Nguyen Dynasty used the name for royal lapis lazuli (yellow-glazed tiles) and lapis lazuli bar (blue-glazed tiles). They were used as roofing at palaces and mausoleums, and contain cultural, historical, and aesthetic meaning.

To restore the royal tiles, Dang Uyen spent a lot of time researching and learning from historical and cultural researchers as well as ceramic artisans.

The most difficult matter was determining the components of ancient enamel, so that when fired at high temperatures the tiles turn yellow or blue.

"This is the enamel line of the Royal Court, so the materials to produce it are difficult to find," Dang Uyen said. "We had to do a lot of research with researchers and artisans both in Hue and other cities and provinces, especially artisans in Bat Trang, near Hanoi."

Existing royal ceramic tiles are still chosen as decorative materials at high-end resorts, which is a good sign for the ancient ceramic tile factories. But above all, potters like Dang Uyen gain happiness and pride in seeing royal lapis lazuli tiles on old palace roofs, contributing to preserving the “soul” of Hue’s heritage left behind by the ancestors for current and future generations./.

VNA