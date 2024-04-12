As Asian holidaymakers eagerly anticipate upcoming vacations, Agoda has revealed destinations with the most competitively priced accommodations in the region.

In Vietnam, Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue stands out with an average room rate of 43 USD. It surpasses the northern province of Ninh Binh, which held the top spot last year.

Other destinations across eight Asian markets listed by Agoda include Udon Thani (Thailand), Surabaya (Indonesia), Kuching (Malaysia), Iloilo (the Philippines), Bengaluru (India), Narita (Japan), and Kaohsiung (Taiwan, China).

Thua Thien-Hue is the only province in Vietnam and Southeast Asia to be home to five UNESCO-recognized cultural heritages. With a great cultural heritage, the ancient capital of Hue has become an attractive destination on Vietnam’s tourism map./.

VNA