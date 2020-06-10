Hue national quintessence during 19th century: Symposium
Hue imperial city (Photo: VNA)
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - New research into the former imperial capital of Hue during the 19th century as regards architecture, politics, military affairs, culture, and social affairs was released at a symposium on June 10.
Those in attendance agreed that Hue was the quintessence of Vietnam during that time, with architecture mirroring global achievements in citadel and palace building.
According to Associate Professor and Dr. Do Bang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Historical Sciences and Chairman of the Thua Thien-Hue Association of Historical Sciences, the former imperial city reflects the power of the Vietnamese monarchy.
Associate Professor and Dr. Nguyen Van Dang from the Hue University described Hue’s planning as the most typical of a Vietnamese city in the late medieval period.
Hue in the 19th century was the peak of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), and this is significant as Thua Thien-Hue province makes every effort to implement Politburo Resolution No. 54/NQ-TW on building and developing it into a centrally-run city on the basis of its heritage values.
The Hue Imperial Citadel was recognised as a World Cultural Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1993.
Vietnam’s imperial capital for over 100 years, Hue is home to five UNESCO heritages: the ancient citadel relic complex, Hue royal court music, the Nguyen Dynasty’s wooden blocks, the Nguyen Dynasty’s royal administrative documents, and literature on Hue royal architecture./.