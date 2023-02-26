Located right next to Hue Imperial palace, a restoration project of the Imperial Medicine Institute (Thai Y Vien) of the Nguyen Dynasty was renovated from the old one, becoming a space for providing Oriental medicine check-ups and treatment for both locals and tourists.

The highly qualified doctors from the Hue Oriental Medicine Association are the core of the health care mission. They have studied and applied all traditional remedies and medicine from the Imperial Medicine Institute to process the examination and treatment to patients and visitors.

The Imperial Medicine Institute – Thai Y Vien has always played an important role in the development of the national medicine and pharmacy.

With an aim of promoting the value of oriental medicine and royal medicine, Thua Thien Hue province is implementing the project "Development of raw materials and medicinal products", towards building the Imperial Medicine Institute on the basis of a Traditional Medicine Hospital.

To tap the values of royal medicine, local authorities are set to get the support from the Ministry of Health for further expertise advices, and then turn it into a unique tourist product of the locality./.

