Hue to host 3rd International Dance Festival
The 3rd International Dance Festival will take place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from March 31 to April 5, 2020.
A performance by a dance troupe of the Republic of Korea at the 2nd International Dance Festival in 2017 in Ninh Binh province (Photo: dantri.com)
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - The 3rd International Dance Festival will take place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from March 31 to April 5, 2020.
The festival will include solo, duet, trio and group performances in folklore, classic and modern styles.
The international works need to show the unique culture of each country and be suitable for Vietnamese culture.
The organisers encourage new performance imbued with the national cultural identity of each territory and country depicting the colours of daily life.
The best performances will pick up gold and silver medals at the festival’s closing ceremony on April 5.
The 1st International Dance Festival was held in Hue city in 2014 as one of the main activities for the biennial Hue Festival. This year, the Hue Festival will take place from April 1-6.
The 2nd International Dance Festival took place in the northern province of Ninh Binh in 2017 with the participation of more than 500 dance artists of 24 art troupes from 15 different countries including China, Egypt, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Singapore, the host Vietnam, among others.
Vietnamese artist Nguyen Van Nam from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, together with dancers Nicole Barroso from the Philippines and Lu Peng from China took the Best Dancer title at the festival.
The festival is jointly held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Department of Performing Arts and the Vietnam Dancing Artists’ Association to provide a venue for dance artists to show off their talents and learn from their colleagues while introducing their cultural values to international friends.
It also aims at introducing the unique identity of dance arts from other countries to Vietnamese audiences and artists, giving them a chance to learn from their peers./.
The festival will include solo, duet, trio and group performances in folklore, classic and modern styles.
The international works need to show the unique culture of each country and be suitable for Vietnamese culture.
The organisers encourage new performance imbued with the national cultural identity of each territory and country depicting the colours of daily life.
The best performances will pick up gold and silver medals at the festival’s closing ceremony on April 5.
The 1st International Dance Festival was held in Hue city in 2014 as one of the main activities for the biennial Hue Festival. This year, the Hue Festival will take place from April 1-6.
The 2nd International Dance Festival took place in the northern province of Ninh Binh in 2017 with the participation of more than 500 dance artists of 24 art troupes from 15 different countries including China, Egypt, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Singapore, the host Vietnam, among others.
Vietnamese artist Nguyen Van Nam from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, together with dancers Nicole Barroso from the Philippines and Lu Peng from China took the Best Dancer title at the festival.
The festival is jointly held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Department of Performing Arts and the Vietnam Dancing Artists’ Association to provide a venue for dance artists to show off their talents and learn from their colleagues while introducing their cultural values to international friends.
It also aims at introducing the unique identity of dance arts from other countries to Vietnamese audiences and artists, giving them a chance to learn from their peers./.