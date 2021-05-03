Environment USAID launches environmental conservation projects in Vietnam The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is launching two new projects to facilitate Vietnam to contribute climate-positive actions to helping address the global climate crisis, according to a recent announcement from the US Embassy in Vietnam.

Environment Red-crowned cranes return to Mekong Delta More than 30 red-crowned cranes have returned to the Phu My Biosphere Reserve in Kien Giang province and the Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap province after a year of absence.

Environment Experts impressed by Vietnam’s renewable energy adoption The UK’s Financial Times on April 26 ran an article highlighting that the expansion of Vietnam’s wind and solar farms is proving crucial to powering its economic growth.

Environment Experts seek solutions to fluorocarbon management Vietnamese and foreign scientists and experts gathered at a conference in Hanoi on April 28 to share information on current regulations relating to the control of fluorocarbons and to exchange experience in the management of the ozone-depleting substances.