Hue Traditional Craft Festival to take place from May 29 to June 26 (Photo courtesy of the organising board)

- The Hue Traditional Craft Festival will be held for one month for the first time, from May 29 to June 26 in Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.More than 40 art performances will be organised, gathering together a large number of artists, actors, and artisans.The biennial festival is expected to dazzle participants with several new activities compared to previous editions.It will feature a wide range of events, such as a craft design contest, the Hue Culinary Festival, a sculpting camp, an “ao dai” (Vietnam’s traditional dress) week, and a book exhibition.The month-long festival will hold special activities on weekends to attract more visitors to the city.The 2019 edition attracted around 400,000 visitors./.