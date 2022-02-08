Tourists on the road from Hue to Hoi An. (Photo courtesy of Lefamily Riders Tours/Tripadvisor)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards has ranked a motorbike ride from Hue to Hoi An as the 12th best tourist activity in the world, under the 'Travel Experience' category.



The tourist information website says that riding a motorbike is the best way to experience the daily life of local people, and discover interesting things in Vietnam.



The Hue-Hoi An route connects the two famous cultural heritage sites, which have been popular among backpackers and tourists for many years.



This route not only has beautiful natural scenery, like the Hai Van Pass, but also connects famous monuments such as the Hue Royal Palace, Tomb of Nguyen Dynasty Kings, Trang Tien Bridge and Hoi An Ancient Town.



According to Tripadvisor, booking a motorbike tour to conquer this road costs around 75 USD per person, with a tour duration of 7 hours and 30 minutes. The trip departs from Lang Co beach before leading to the Hai Van Pass, Da Nang city, Ngu Hanh Son Mountain and stopping in Hoi An.



Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards is an annual award voted by the site's travellers. In the ranking of the best travel experiences in the world by Tripadvisor in 2021, the jet ski tour in Dubai (UAE) ranks at the top. Besides ‘Travel Experience’, the award also has other categories: Destinations, Restaurants and Beaches./.