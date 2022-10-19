Business VinFast introduces four EV models at Paris Motor Show Four years after its global debut at the Paris Motor Show 2018 with petrol-fueled Lux A2.0 and Lux S2.0 models, VinFast returns to the show this year with a brand-new position as Vietnam’s first and only global smart EV maker, marking its significant leap on the journey toward sustainable mobility.

Business International food expo opens in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City International Food Industry Exhibition 2022 (HCMC FOODEX 2022) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on October 19.

Business Int'l woodworking industry fairs open in HCM City The Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair (Vietnam Wood 2022) and Vietnam International Furniture Accessories, Hardware & Tools (Furnitec 2022) are being held simultaneously from October 18 to 21 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Vietnam, France seeks to push up trade cooperation A Vietnam-France trade promotion workshop was held on October 17 in Paris, with the participation of many companies from the two countries specialising in agriculture and food import and export.