This is the first human milk bank in Hanoi, which will provide donated breast milk for more than a thousand at-risk babies treated at the National Pediatrics Hospital, who are temporarily unable to access their own mothers’ milk.



Doctors said pasteurised and screened human donor milk is a life-saving medicine that increases vulnerable infants’ chance of survival and good health.



Since October 2021, the Human Milk Bank has received over 600 litres of donated human milk from 38 mothers whose infants were undergoing treatment at the hospital.



Doctors said that pasteurised human milk had been provided to 280 babies, including 62 babies affected by COVID-19, either infected themselves or with mothers with COVID-19 too severe to breastfeed./.

