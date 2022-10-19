Society Government allocates over 478 tonnes of rice for Gia Lai province Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on October 19 signed a decision to provide rice in aid for the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai during the between-crop period this year.

Society Vietnam ensures gender equality in political and public life When it comes to women in political decision-making, Vietnam has in place an adequate legal framework to ensure gender equality in political and public life.

Society Vietnamese, Lao localities forge cooperation Officials from the People’s Council of Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam and Sekong province of Laos met to exchange experience in Quang Nam’s Tam Ky city on October 18.