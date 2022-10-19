Human rights to be brought into national education
A national conference was held on October 19 to deploy the Prime Minister’s decree on intensifying the implementation of a project on including human rights in the national education system.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A national conference was held on October 19 to deploy the Prime Minister’s decree on intensifying the implementation of a project on including human rights in the national education system.
The event was held in both virtual and in-person formats under the chair of Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), and Chairman of the Central Theory Council.
Addressing the event, Thang stressed the importance of the implementation of the decree after the Party Central Committee’s sixth session approved a resolution on continuing to build and perfect a law-governed socialist state of Vietnam, in which the principle of respecting, ensuring and protecting human rights has been highlighted as a key aspect.
In addition, Vietnam was honoured and proud to be elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure, he noted.
Emphasising that under the project, 100% of institutions in the national education system are expected to teach human rights by the end of 2025, so the official said there is not much time left and the workload remains large.
He urged agencies, localities, educational associations, sectors and the political system to make concerted efforts to implement the decree and build programmes and plans to fulfill their tasks./.