Business Optimistic forecast for Vietnam’s economy in 2022 Vietnam’s economic growth this year can reach up to 6.9% in the best-case scenario, the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) announced during a recent Hanoi workshop to launch a report on Vietnam’s economy in the first half of 2022.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on July 22 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,212 VND/USD on July 22, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Workshop suggests energy efficiency solutions for HCM City Some energy efficiency solutions were shared at a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21, expected to help the southern economic hub achieve green growth and sustainable development in the near future.

Business Techcombank secures major syndicated loan HSBC Vietnam and other financial institutions have agreed to provide a syndicated loan worth 700 million USD, with a greenshoe option of 300 million USD, for the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank).