Health Vietnam records nine imported COVID-19 cases on New Year day Vietnam recorded nine new imported COVID-19 cases on the first day of the New Year 2021, bringing the total number of infections to 1,474, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam a bright spot in keeping COVID-19 pandemic under control Vietnam was a bright spot in 2020 for its success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting people’s health and maintaining stable economic development in the context of the world struggling to cope with the crisis.

Health Vietnam reports nine imported COVID-19 cases on December 31 Vietnam recorded nine new imported COVID-19 cases on December 31, bringing the total number of infections to 1,465, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Health Ministry launches social network, digital health management app The Ministry of Health launched a grassroots health information management app, a social network, and an individual health record platform on December 30 as part of its Ehealth Vietnam Summit 2020 held in Hanoi.