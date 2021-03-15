Health Infographic COVID-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca Vietnam started its first COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 8, using 117,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Health Infographic Priority groups in COVID-19 vaccination plan The Government on February 26 issued Resolution No 21/NQ-CP regarding COVID-19 vaccine purchase and use. Accordingly, priority groups in COVID-19 vaccination plan were announced by the Ministry of Health.