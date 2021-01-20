Health 80-year-old vaccine researcher honoured with Hero of Labour title Prof. Dr. Huynh Thi Phuong Lien has been awarded with the title of “Hero of Labour in the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) Period” in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the development of the vaccine industry in Vietnam from 2009 – 2019.

Health Only one new COVID-19 case found on January 19 Only one new COVID-19 case, a man returning from the US, was detected in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 19, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Health insurance expected to cover 91.58 percent of population Up to 91.58 percent of the national population are expected to join health insurance in 2021, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Health Thousands join blood donation festival in Hanoi Thousands of people, mainly youngsters and students, participated in “Chu nhat do 2021” (Red Sunday) blood donation festival, which opened at the Hanoi University of Technology in the capital city on January 17.