The 120 healthy volunteers in the first phase have been divided into five groups, including one to receive placebo shots, and will have their health monitored closely for 24 hours after injections.

Each volunteer will have their health checked eight times over a period of 12 months.

Following the six injected on March 15, the remainders will take turns being inoculated until April 20. All volunteers will receive their second shots 28 days after the first.

A report on the outcomes of the first phase is expected to be completed in July. If the vaccine meets standards on safety and effectiveness, the second phase will be carried out at the medical centre in Thai Binh province’s Vu Thu district with a larger number of volunteers.

The Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Company earlier completed the first phase of human trials of its NanoCovax vaccine and began the second phase on February 26./.

VNA