Humanitarian Lunar New Year fair for the poor in Ninh Binh
At the humanitarian Lunar New Year fair in support of the poor and the disabled in Ninh Binh (Photo: baoninhbinh.org.vn)
Ninh Binh (VNA) – The Red Cross Society of northern Ninh Binh province held a humanitarian Lunar New Year fair in support of the poor and the disabled in Yen Thanh, Yen Dong and Yen Thai – the poorest communes of Yen Mo district, on January 25.
Joining the event, 180 poor households and those living with disabilities had a chance to receive vouchers worth 500,000 VND (21.7 USD), which could be used once to buy necessities for free at stalls.
Chairman of the provincial Red Cross Society Bui Trong Ky said the event is a joint effort among the provincial Red Cross Society, businesses and philanthropists with an aim to ease difficulties faced by the poor.
Initiated by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society, the event will be held in all districts and city in the province between now and the Lunar New Year festival which will fall by the middle of this month./.
