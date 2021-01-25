Society Vietnamese confident about congress’s success, Party leadership People around Vietnam interviewed by the Vietnam News Agency are sharing a belief that the 13th National Party Congress, being held from January 25 to February 2, will be a success and set out orientations for Vietnam to develop sustainably.

Society French court to hold hearing on AO lawsuit A French court will open a hearing on a lawsuit filed by Vietnamese-French Tran Thi To Nga against 14 multinational companies for producing and selling chemical toxins that was sprayed by the US army in the war in Vietnam, causing serious consequences for the community, her children and herself.

Society Vietnamese scholar in France highlights national unity as strength for development Prof. Nguyen Duc Khuong, Deputy Director of Research at IPAG Business School and President of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts in France (AVSE Global) has highlighted national unity as the root factor for national development.