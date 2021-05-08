Humanitarian Month 2021 officially launched
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien addresses the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Red Cross Society's Central Committee on May 8 launched the Humanitarian Month 2021 on the occasion of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day (May 8).
The month has been carried out from May 1-31 under the theme “For a Safe Community,” focusing on building a community of solidarity, humanity, good health and safe against pandemics, natural disasters and serious incidents.
Objectives of the month include the building of 75 flood-resilient houses in Quang Tri, supporting at least 150,000 needy people, introducing at least 10,000 humanitarian addresses and assisting 750 poor households.
Addressing the launching ceremony, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien called on agencies, organisations, businesses and entrepreneurs in and outside the country as well as donors and people from all walks of life to accompany with the Vietnam Red Cross Society to give a helping hand to the poor and unite to build a humanitarian and safe community.
He said that the Vietnam Red Cross Society is a trust-worthy destination for contributions from donors to humanitarian activities.
Bicycles presented to poor students at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Various activities were held within the event, including the introduction of addresses providing first aid training, the presenting of gifts to needy households in Hanoi, and the launching of a texting campaign for the poor in border areas.
First piloted in 2018, the Humanitarian Month has so far raised nearly 1.7 billion VND (74,280 USD) for the poor, providing support to more than 2.2 million poor people. From this year, the month has been launched in all localities nationwide./.