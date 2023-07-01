Culture - Sports Vietnam secures 95th place in FIFA ranking​ Vietnamese men football secured the 95th place in FIFA’s latest rankings and No.1 in Southeast Asia after its wins over Hong Kong (China) and Syria in friendly matches in June.

Culture - Sports “Colours of Vietnam” exhibition attracts French public A fine art exhibition themed “Colours of Vietnam” opened in Paris on June 28, attracting a large number of overseas Vietnamese living in France, as well as international friends who love Vietnamese paintings and culture.

Culture - Sports Thien Duong Cave - An “underground maze” in Quang Binh Hidden in a vast forest in the western reaches of the central province of Quang Binh, Thien Duong (Paradise) Cave has been described as a beautiful natural masterpiece that never fails to enchant visitors.