Culture - Sports Vietnamese archer wins historical silver medal at Asia champs Vietnamese archer Nguyen Van Day earned a historical silver medal at the ongoing 2019 Asian Archery Championships, the Vietnam Archery Federation announced on November 27.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese writers win SEA Write Award Three Vietnamese writers, namely Nguyen The Quang, Tran Hung and Le Minh Khue, have received the SEA Write Award or Southeast Asian Writers Award, in Bangkok, Thailand.