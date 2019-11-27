Hundreds of artists to perform at charity concert in Hanoi
Hanoi Korean Children’s Choir performed at Vui Ca - Sing for Joy concert in 2015. (Photo: organisation board)
Hanoi (VNA) - About 300 artists will perform at a concert entitled Vui Ca - Sing for Joy at the Hanoi Opera House on November 30.
The artists are from different choirs in Hanoi, including Miracle Choir and Orchestra; Hanoi Voices Choir; Hanoi Catholic Youth Choir; Hanoi Korean Children’s Choir and Korean Senior Choir.
With theme Connection, the artists will perform pieces including The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace; Heal the World; Vietnamese Chiec Khan Pieu (Pieu Scarf) and Onara of the Republic of Korea.
“Music is a wonderful material to create the connection. We want this concert to invite people to come to a beautiful moment of connections people can create from music,” said pianist Trang Trinh from the organising board.
Vui Ca-Sing for Joy 2019 will raise funds for the Miracle Choir and Orchestra, which is a musical project for underprivileged children.
The project was initiated in 2013 by tenor and conductor Park Sung Min and pianist Trang Trinh aiming at underprivileged children in Hanoi with a view to making positive changes in the lives of those children through music education.
The project has expanded with more music classes for violin, piano, percussion and guitar since 2015./.