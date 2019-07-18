A robot deployed at Jewel Changi Airport (Source: The Straitstimes)

– Singapore’s robotics firm LionsBot International (LionsBot) has said it will deploy hundreds of autonomous cleaning robots to work at hotels, shopping centres, and government buildings in the island country.As planned, 300 robots that come in different shapes and sizes will be deployed around Singapore by March 2020.They can scrub, mop, vacuum and rap as well as speak in the four official languages in Singapore: English, Malay, Mandarin, and Tamil, along with Japanese and Singlish.CEO and co-founder of LionsBot Dylan Ng said the company has developed 13 different models of cleaning robots.The monthly fees for renting a cleaning robot start from 1,350 SGD (nearly 1,000 USD) per month, he said.The company has signed an agreement with six partners to deploy these robots, he added.-VNA