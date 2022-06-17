Health COVID-19: 774 cases added to national caseload on June 16 A total 774 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 15 to 4pm June 16, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Da Nang stroke centre awarded platinum status The stroke centre under the central city's General Hospital has been given 'platinum status' by the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) Angels Awards for its efforts in caring for stroke patients in 2021.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam reports 866 new cases on June 15 Vietnam recorded 866 new cases of COVID-19 and no death in the past 24 hours to 4pm June 15, according to the Ministry of Health.