Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination points set up for booster doses in HCM City
Hundreds of vaccination points, both fixed location and mobile, have been set up across Ho Chi Minh City as part of the city's efforts to accelerate injection of COVID-19 booster doses on high-risk residents.
Seventy-two hospitals, including many private-owned ones, have registered to offer vaccination to date, in addition to commune-based medical stations, according to the municipal Department of Health.
The hospitals are busy preparing all necessities for the vaccination, with certain areas zoned off exclusively for people with vaccine appointments.
They were asked by the Health Department to maintain the COVID-19 vaccination service until the end of June.
Many mobile vaccination sites have also been established at industrial parks, export processing zones, schools and major residential areas. Mobile teams have been employed to provide COVID-19 vaccines for homebound people.
More than 50,000 people in the city have received the second COVID-19 booster shot (fourth dose) as of June 15. The southern metropolis has so far given 21 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to its residents./.