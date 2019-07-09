Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The Electricity of Vietnam Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC) began construction of and put into operation hundreds of grid projects in the first six months of 2019.The corporation started work on 15 110kV grid projects and completed nine, including 67km of power transmission line.It also put into operation 137 distribution networks, including 391km of new medium voltage transmission line and 1,953km of low voltage transmission line.As of July 8, the EVNSPC had signed contracts to buy power from 4,071 clients who installed solar panels on rooftops.In June, the company sold over 6.26 billion kWh of commercial electricity, up 30.6 percent compared to the previous month and 9.7 percent against the same period last year.In the first half of the year, the total commercial electricity of the corporation surpassed 35.5 billion kWh, a year-on-year rise of 10.47 percent, fulfilling 48.45 percent of the annual set target.According to the corporation, from now to the year’s end, it will continue putting into operation more 110kW transformer stations, improving the quality of electricity supply, and ensuring the safe operation of power networks.-VNA