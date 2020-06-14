Hundreds of flights affected by incident involving Vietjet Air plane in Tan Son Nhat airport
Nearly 165 flights of the national carrier Vietnam Airlines have been affected by an incident involving an aircraft of budget airliner Vietjet Air that forced Tan Son Nhat international airport in Ho Chi Minh City to temporarily close down in the afternoon of June 14.
The Vietjet Air plane skidded off the runway of Tan Son Nhat International Airport on June 14 noon (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 165 flights of the national carrier Vietnam Airlines have been affected by an incident involving an aircraft of budget airliner Vietjet Air that forced Tan Son Nhat international airport in Ho Chi Minh City to temporarily close down in the afternoon of June 14.
Earlier, flight VJ322 of Vietjet Air skidded off the runway when landing at Tan Son Nhat at noon June 14. All passengers and crew members were safe.
The airline said rainy weather was the cause.
After the incident, the airport had to shut down temporary for some hours to deal with the aftermath, affecting many flights./.