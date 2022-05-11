Hundreds of stuffed sao la accompany SEA Games 31
The Kym Viet company is busy at the moment manufacturing and shipping hundreds of stuffed saola for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
-
The 31st SEA Games Organising Committee licensed Kym Viet to produce sao la - the mascot of the Games. (Photo: VNA)
-
Kym Viet stuffed animals bearing the image of sao la is a commercial product with a selling price of 360,000 VND. (Photo: VNA)
-
Due to limited human resources, Kym Viet can only make about 1,000 stuffed sao la. (Photo: VNA)
-
Pham Viet Hoai, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kym Viet, is an energetic disabled person. (Photo: VNA)
-
Hoai said the company also wants to convey a message of protecting wildlife in general and the sao la in particular. (Photo: VNA)