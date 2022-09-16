Hung Yen adopts ISO system to promote administrative procedure reform
The northern province of Hung Yen is pushing forward with administrative procedure reform as part of efforts to build a transparent and modern administration.
Hung Yen Public Administrative Service Centre (Photo: baohungyen.vn)Hung Yen (VNA) – The northern province of Hung Yen is pushing forward with administrative procedure reform as part of efforts to build a transparent and modern administration.
The provincial Department of Science and Technology has closely coordinated with all level State administrative agencies, sectors and People’s Committees of districts, towns and cities in the province to apply the national quality management system TCVN ISO 9001:2015.
The department said the application of the TCVN ISO 9001:2015 system in the operation of organizations and offices under the State administrative system in the province has helped accelerate the administrative procedure reform in the province. The system has proved effective in establishing a scientific and rational working process, building a synchronous, transparent, modern and effectiveness administration toward a growth-facilitating administration of integrity in service of the people.
Director of the department Tran Tung Chuan said the TCVN ISO 9001:2015 system has been a great tool, resulting in transparent processes and procedures in handling administrative procedures at the request of organizations and citizens, contributing greatly to administrative reform.
The TCVN ISO 9001:2015 is the latest version of the national quality management system, with breakthrough changes that ISO expects to stay relevant for up to 25 years.
Building a clean, modern administration
The Department of Science and Technology has assisted 95 State administrative units in applying the TCVN ISO 9001:2015 system. Among them, 65 communes and towns started the system from scratch, 28 upgraded from the TCVN ISO 9001:2008 system and two built the electronic ISO version.
In Van Lam district, the building of e-government and application of the national quality management system TCVN ISO 9001:2015 has received close attention right from the beginning of the year. The district administration has issued direction and guidance documents to help its specialized units and communal-level People’s Committees carry out the task.
Training courses in building and applying the system have been held for local officials, focusing on the use of information technology.
At present, 100% of documents circulating in the State administrative system have been updated in the management software, and all specialized units of the district government and communal-level People’s Committees have been able to exchange documents online.
Meanwhile, Khoai Chau district has smoothly supplied online public services, receiving applications and handling administrative procedures via the public service portal, the electronic single-window system and the public postal network. The district has well maintained information technology infrastructure to serve the e-government’s operation, and increased the use of information technology in State administrative units so as to enhance efficiency and quality of State management activities serving enterprises and the people.
A steering committee for ISO application has been set up to monitor and propel the building of and conversion to the national quality management system TCVN ISO 9001:2015 in accordance with schedule. The committee is also tasked with ensuring infrastructure and other necessary supplies serving the process.
Hung Yen has identified digital transformation as one of its key tasks. It has actively applied IT solutions to its administrative work. It now provides 30% of its administrative services online and is well on its way to building a fully-digital e-government administration.
Recognizing that digital transformation hastens economic restructuring and bolsters competitiveness, the Resolution of province’s 19th Party Committee’s 9th meeting on Hung Yen’s digital transformation from 2021-2025 and vision to 2030, said that, by 2025, all level 3 and 4 public services will be provided online, with multiple means of access, including mobile devices; all management activities of agencies from province to commune level will use electronic documents with digital signatures; and 90% of records at province level and 80% of records at district or commune level will be processed online./.