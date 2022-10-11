Hung Yen aims to better meet workers’ housing demand by 2025
The northern province of Hung Yen is working to meet the need of about 50% of the workers having housing demand by 2025.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hung Yen (VNA) – The northern province of Hung Yen is working to meet the need of about 50% of the workers having housing demand by 2025.
Accordingly, about 59,000 people are to have their housing demand satisfied in industrial parks and concentrated production zones.
The provincial People’s Committee said by 2025, Hung Yen will need to have provided about 17,000 apartments covering a total flooring space of over 1.06 million square metres. Housing projects for workers will require about 82.6 hectares of land.
It looks to raise the rate of workers with housing demand met to 85% by 2030, equivalent to nearly 160,000 people. To that end, about 45,700 apartments with a total flooring space of more than 2.86 million square metres will have to be supplied. Over 221 hectares of land will be needed to build such housing projects in this period.
To achieve those targets, the committee has ordered related agencies to overhaul urban and industrial park planning to ensure sufficient land for those projects, facilitate investment in housing development, and revoke the projects lagging behind schedule.
Local authorities also asked the Hung Yen branch of the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies to press on with providing preferential loans for workers to purchase or rent social housing, build or repair houses in line with regulations./.