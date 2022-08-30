Hung Yen aims to install electronic power meters to all customers within 2022
The Hung Yen Power Company (Hung Yen PC) is striving to complete the installation and replacement of existing meters by electronic meters for all customers in the northern province by the end of this year, according to Hung Yen PC Vice Director Ngo The Tuyen.
This modern power metering system aims to better control the power supply situation in the locality and detect incidents in a timely manner, while forecasting the power demand of customers.
On that basis, the electricity sector has a plan to invest, repair and upgrade the power system appropriately, and offer solutions to improve the efficiency of electricity production and business.
At the same time, the replacement of existing meters aims to improve the quality of infrastructure and customer services, enabling the electricity sector to design plans to invest, repair and upgrade the power system and give solutions to enhance the efficiency of power production and business activities.
As part of efforts to implement Decision No. 1670/QD-TTg issued on November 8, 2012 by the Prime Minister on the approval of a smart power grid development project in Vietnam, over the past time, Hung Yen PC has rolled out many solutions to grid improvement to ensure that the remote metering system is fully invested for all electricity users.
To date, the firm has installed nearly 340,000 electronic meters among nearly 4.5 million power customers.
In order to ensure transparency in the replacement of the meters, before conducting the work, power agencies will invite customers to confirm the power consumption record and witness process of removing the old meters and installing the electronic meters.
The system contributes to improve its management and operation quality with higher accuracy and efficiency (Photo: VNA)For customers, the electronic meters provide them with various benefits, including higher accuracy which can help them monitor power consumption, resulting in power savings. The meters are also integrated with communication technologies to support remote automatic meter reading. Data collection by this method helps to monitor the operation status of substations and cables, and improves grid safety.
It will also improve labour productivity and reduce labour costs and risks of human errors. Workers' accidents on the job are also expected to be reduced.
Customers can monitor their electricity consumption via the customer care application of the EVN Northern Electricity Corporation, which results in higher transparency of their electricity receipts and helps customers to actively use power in an effective and economical manner.
For the power sector, the system contributes to improve its management and operation quality with higher accuracy and efficiency. Particularly, the system will give alert when power leaking occurs, enabling the power agency to fix the problems.
Along with installing electronic meters, Hung Yen PC has also installed a remote data collection metering system at more than 4,800 telemetry points and more than 270,000 single-phase electronic meters. The connection rate of telemetry system has reached over 98%.
Pham Minh Dang, Director of the Hung Yen PC said that previously, during each period of meter readings and recording, workers had to directly go to the customer's place to record the power consumption number, then return to update it on the system to make receipts. For high workload with more than 42,400 customers, it is difficult to avoid errors during this process, he said.
However, thanks to the smart metering system, the recording of electricity consumption of customers is processed automatically and accurately, reducing errors and confusion in the process. At the same time, the electricity bill calculation is done in a timely manner, he said
The power unit of Hung Yen city has been the first in the province to complete the replacement and installation of electronic meters for 100% of its customers./.