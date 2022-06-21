Hung Yen approves eight new projects
The Management Board of the Industrial Parks of Hung Yen province has granted investment registration certificates for seven projects with domestic investment capital and one project with foreign investment capital, with a total registered investment capital of 40.6 million USD, since the beginning of this year.
The Thang Long II Industrial Park in Hung Yen Province. (Photo: ndh.vn)Hung Yen (VNS/VNA) -
In addition, it has also granted an investment registration certificate for the investment project of construction and infrastructure business of the expanded Thang Long II Industrial Park (phase 3), with a total investment capital of 98 million USD.
Fifteen new investment projects have been put into production and business activities in industrial zones in the province from the beginning of the year, creating new jobs for about 5,000 workers.
The management board has also adjusted to increase investment capital for 16 projects, with total investment capital increased by over 144.7 million USD.
Total newly and additionally adjusted capital from the beginning of the year to date is about 215 million USD.
The domestic budget revenue of enterprises in industrial zones is estimated at 1.4 trillion VND (60.9 million USD), reaching 53 percent of the target assigned by the provincial People's Committee for this year and equaling 116 percent of that of the same period last year./.