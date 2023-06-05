Traders have flocked to the Quyet Tien agriculture cooperative in Phan Sao Nam commune, Phu Cu district, to purchase the local lychees these days. Despite their high prices, the egg-shaped lychees have been warmly welcomed by customers.



As egg-shaped lychees have proved their economic efficiency over recent years, Phu Cu district has set up plans to sustainably expand cultivation areas to Minh Tan and Doan Dao communes, and Tran Cao town.



Hung Yen is now home to 250 hectares of egg-shaped lychees, which yield some 200 tonnes annually. Together with its reputable longan, the egg-shaped lychees have become a local staple and won the hearts of many consumers./.

