Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hung Yen (VNA) – Phu Cu district in the northern province of Hung Yen, the “capital” of early-ripening hybrid litchi, is finalising preparations to ensure the smooth selling of the tropical fruit as it is entering harvesting season in two weeks.



Phu Cu is home to 1,100 hectares of litchi, including 850 hectares of early-ripening hybrid litchi, mostly in Tam Da, Minh Tien and Tien Tien communes.



The district has three litchi regions that have been certified to meet requirements to export to Japan, the Republic of Korea and Europe.



Vu Xuan Quy, Vice Chairman of the district People’s Committee said that the harvesting season of the local early-ripening hybrid litchi often falls in late May, 2-3 weeks earlier than other kinds of litchi. This year, the district expects an output of 12,000-15,000 tonnes.



According to local farmers, Phu Cu early-ripening hybrid litchi has special and outstanding delicious taste, becoming a specialty that is loved by consumers.





Local cooperatives, businesses sign agreements on litchi selling (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Kha Phuc, Chairman of the district People’s Committee said that the locality has create favourable conditions for local farmers and traders to sell and buy early-ripening hybrid litchi products.



It has focused on directing and guiding local farmers to grow litchi towards VietGAP standards, while registering the four-star OCOP (One Commune-One Product) title for the product, he said.



Nguyen Van Tho, Director of the Hung Yen Department of Industry and Trade said that the department is preparing for a series of trade promotion events starting with the Hung Yen litchi market at Ecopark in Van Giang district.



Tho asked relevant agencies to review information of distributors and traders that have signed contracts with local farmers and introduce this year’s products to them.



The official pledged to continue supporting local farmers in seeking new distributors and markets to promote litchi consumption.



Tho also advised the farmers to ensure stable quality of their products and keep close contacts with buyers, thus ensuring stable selling activities./.

VNA