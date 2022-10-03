Culture - Sports Hanoi seeks UNESCO's recognition for Mo Muong Hanoi will build a national dossier for Mo Muong to be included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, heard a conference held in the capital city on October 3.

Painting exhibition on Vietnam held in France Vietnam's strong developments as well as its aspiration for sustainable environment have been captured in paintings displayed in Paris's outskirts city of Accueil.

Tran Van Thao takes first IBA champion bantamweight belt for Vietnam Vietnamese boxer Tran Van Thao needed only two minutes to knock out Andrew Laurio of the Philippines to win the International Boxing Association (IBA) bantamweight belt in HCM City late last month.