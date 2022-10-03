Hung Yen hosts largest-ever traditional martial arts championship
The first Hung Yen open traditional martial arts championship took place on October 2, attracting more than 500 athletes, coaches and masters from nearly 30 northern cities and provinces.
It was the largest event of this kind the northern province has ever hosted.
Fighters, divided in three age groups – 10-12, 28-30, and 31-33, competed in various men’s singles, women’s singles and mixed events.
Hung Yen’s Trung Son School of Martial Arts claimed the first place at the medal tally, followed by a martial art club for young people in Pham Ngu Lao commune, the province’s Kim Dong district.
Two teams from Bac Ninh and Ha Nam won the third prizes./.