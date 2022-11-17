Society Dong Nai plans nearly 11,000ha of land for urban projects The southern province of Dong Nai plans to allocate 11,000ha of State-owned land for urban area projects by 2030 to fully utilise its upcoming traffic infrastructure works and industrial parks.

Society Dialogue promotes Vietnam-US labour cooperation The 16th Vietnam-US labour dialogue took place in Hanoi on November 16, gathering representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), the US Department of Labour, and the US Embassy in Vietnam.

Society PM applauds 120-year achievements of Hanoi Medical University Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony marking the 120th anniversary of the Hanoi Medical University (HMU) and the 40th Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20) on November 16.

Society Urbanisation rate to reach at least 45% by 2025 Vietnam’s urbanisation rate would be at least 45% by 2025 and over 50% by 2030 under an action programme adopted by the Government.