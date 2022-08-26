Society Fishermen pull in nets in Da Nang city Fishermen in the central city of Da Nang catch fish by tying ropes to their waists, walking backwards and using all of their strength to pull in fishing nets.

Society Vietnam-RoK care centre launched in Hai Phong A Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) care centre was inaugurated in the northern port city of Hai Phong, as part of a project funded by the Hyundai Mortor Group of the RoK.