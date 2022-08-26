Hung Yen outstanding Catholics honoured
Hung Yen holds a conference to honour outstanding Catholics on August 24. (Photo: VNA)Hung Yen (VNA) – More than 100 Hung Yen outstanding Catholics shared their experiences and good practices when taking part in patriotic emulation movements in their neighbourhoods from 2017 – 2022 during a recent conference in the province of the same name.
Addressing the event, Quach Thi Huong, head of the provincial Party Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Committee and Chairwoman of the provincial Fatherland Front Committee, said the local Catholic community has stayed united, well observed the Party and State’s policies, and actively responded to patriotic emulation movements.
Local parishes have engaged Catholic followers in various movements, including those on environment protection, security safeguarding, traffic safety promotion, and social evil combat. The parishioners have also effectively sustained various of social models, such as a self-governed neighbourhood without crimes, drugs and social evils and a religious family living in peace and harmony.
Numerous Catholic communities have become role models in building civilised residential areas and maintaining political security and social order.
Photo: VNAAdditionally, thousands of Catholic families in the districts of Phu Cu, Van Giang, Yen My and An Thi, the town of My Hao and the city of Hung Yen have been running successful service businesses and farming plantations that help improve local earnings.
In the districts of Yen My, Phu Cu, Kim Dong and Van Giang, followers have actively contributed to new-style rural building by donating thousands of square metres of land and billions of VND in cash for the construction of new roads.
Catholics have also taken part in various charitable and fundraising activities to aid the poor, disadvantaged children, victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, people rendering services to the nation during wartime, and those hit by COVID-19 and natural disasters./.