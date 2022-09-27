Hung Yen pledges maximum support to foreign investors
Hung Yen is willing to give maximum support to foreign businesses, including those from Taiwan (China), stated Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Quoc Van while working with a delegation of Taiwanese electronics firms in the locality on September 26.
The official briefed the representatives on the local potential and advantages, especially in transport infrastructure, production space, and constant policies.
Located in the centre of the Northern Key Economic Region and the eastern development corridor of Hanoi-Hai Phong-Quang Ninh, a dynamic economic centre and driving force of Vietnam, Hung Yen has recorded high economic growth with various supporting policies for businesses, he said.
Van noted that local industrial parks and clusters have hosted more than 2,100 projects, including 500 by large-scale investors from 20 countries and territories with combined capital nearing 6 billion USD. Of the total, 11 are run by Taiwanese firms with a total capital of nearly 82 million USD.
He said that Hung Yen is always ready to support foreign investors, including those from Taiwan, in all investment stages, especially in administrative procedures.
The Taiwanese hailed the infrastructure system of Hung Yen, especially the land reserve for factory construction, power supply and pollution treatment systems, as well as its port services, high-quality human resources and incentives for investors in electronics, high technology and green energy development.
They showed their interest in cooperating with Hung Yen in constructing factories to manufacture semi-conductor and electronic products.
During their visit, the delegation toured the 300-hectare Ly Thuong Kiet IP in Yen My, An Thi and Khoai Chau districts, the 245-hectare Thang Long II IP in Yen My district and My Hao town, and Ecopark urban project and Ocean Park 2 project in Van Giang district./.