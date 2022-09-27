Business PetroVietnam targets leading position in renewable energy industry The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) has full capacity and advantages in offshore wind power development and in renewable energy projects in the future, held participants at a recent symposium on offshore wind power and hydrogen production from this energy source.

Business Hanoi to support SMEs' digitalisation Hanoi has started a programme to raise awareness of the benefits of digitalisation among the capital city's small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Business Seven enterprises assigned to import over 100,000 tonnes of sugar Seven enterprises were assigned tariff quotas with a total volume of 109,000 tonnes at a recent sugar import auction organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).