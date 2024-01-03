Videos VinFast has first five dealers in US VinFast, Vietnam’s first electric vehicle maker, on January 2 announced the signing of agreements with its first five dealers in four states of the US, bringing opportunities for customers to experience VinFast electric vehicles.

Business Over 255 tonnes of durian exported via Lao Cai border gates in first days of 2024 Over 255 tonnes of durian were exported to China via border gates in the northern province of Lao Cai in the first three days of 2024, earning nearly 1 million USD, according to Lao Cai Border Gate Customs Office.

Business Dak Lak exports first macadamia lot to RoK Nutri Soil JSC held a ceremony in Buon Ma Thuot city in Dak Lak province on January 3 to send the first container of macadamia to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in 2024, which is also the first batch of the product exported to the RoK from the Central Highlands via official channels.

Business Thai Nguyen strives to attract 500 million USD of FDI in 2024 The northern province of Thai Nguyen strives to attract 15 new projects to its industrial zones, 500 million USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) and 4.5 trillion VND (over 184.4 million USD) of domestic direct investment (DDI) in 2024, according to the province’s Industrial Parks Management Board.