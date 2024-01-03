Hung Yen province aims to lure 600 million USD in FDI
A view of Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)Hung Yen (VNA) – The northern province of Hung Yen expects to attract 600 million USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) to its industrial parks this year.
Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Le Huy said to achieve the target, the locality will continue its support to businesses, focusing on organising meetings and investment promotion conferences with investors from the Republic of Korea, Japan, the US and Europe, thus luring big groups and projects with cutting-edge technologies, and joining global value chains.
Hung Yen will also step up digital transformation and publicise information about land planning, industrial development planning, land price and compensation for site clearance, while speeding up the implementation of industrial parks, and approved social and worker housing projects, the official continued.
Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Trinh Van Dien noted that Hung Yen has worked to improve its investment environment and provincial competitiveness index, and set up specialised groups to evaluate the operation of businesses and production facilities, helping them remove obstacles.
Besides, the province has paid attention to high-quality personnel development to satisfy requirements of spearhead economic sectors, as well as digital transformation, he added.
According to the provincial Statistics Office, Hung Yen counts 543 FDI projects worth nearly 7 billion USD, of which 172 projects valued at 3,8 billion USD have been run by Japan – its biggest investor./.