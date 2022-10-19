Society Foreign NGOs’ relations with Vietnamese partners continue to be enhanced: official Relations of foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with Vietnamese agencies and partners have continued to be enhanced while the effectiveness of their programmes and projects improved, an official has said.

Society President meets outstanding workers in electricity industry President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with 122 workers in the electricity industry, who had just been honoured at a skill competition held by the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), on October 18.

Politics Memorabilia tell stories about President Ho Chi Minh The Ho Chi Minh Museum and the National Museum of History are holding an exhibition entitled “Each Piece of Memorabilia a Story”, introducing original and unique artifacts associated with stories about President Ho Chi Minh.