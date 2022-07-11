At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen (VNA) – The northern province of Hung Yen always create the most favourable conditions for Belarusian businesses in investing in the locality, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Quoc Toan said on July 11.



He made the statement at a reception for visiting Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Vladimir Baravikov, who said Belarus always upholds its good friendship with Vietnam and considers it a priority strategic partner.



Belarus will build two projects in the province, including an automobile manufacturing and assembly factory and an agro-food production and processing factory in Chinh Nghia commune, Kim Dong district, he said, adding that the country will also deploy other projects in the locality and hopes that the province will continue to create favourable conditions for projects to operate effectively.



The ambassador expected that more large Belarusian enterprises will invest and do business in Hung Yen in the future. He also invited local leaders to pay a working visit to Belarus to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on economic and trade cooperation between Hung Yen province and Minsk city of Belarus.



Highlighting the province's advantages in terms of geographical location, transportation, labour force, planning and mechanisms, Toan said currently, Hung Yen is implementing a number of key traffic routes such as Tan Phuc intersection on the Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway and the heritage road along the Red River with a length of more than 60 km from Hanoi to Hung Yen. He said these will open up good prospects and opportunities for Belarusian projects./.