Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen (VNA) – The Red River Delta province of Hung Yen recorded great achievements in performing the national target programme on new-style rural area building in the first six months of 2022.



The locality had five more model new-style rural areas. The total capital mobilised for building new-style rural areas in Hung Yen topped 4.7 trillion VND (over 200 million USD).



Over 193km of roads in Hung Yen were repaired and upgraded in the period. Meanwhile, seven communal houses were built, and 11 new agricultural cooperatives set up.



Local departments and sectors have worked hard on the task. However, the locality still face a number of difficulties in implement the programme.

The disbursement of the capital sourced from the central budget for the locality to implement the programme still remains slow; and the quality of works and projects that met criteria of the programme in somewhere has showed signs of deterioration.



Hung Yen aims to have 10-15 more advanced new-style rural communes and 8-10 model new-style rural communes; and an addition of 15-20 model new-style rural residential areas.



To that end, local authorities will focus on implementing key solutions such as regularly consolidating the steering committees for building new-style rural areas at all levels to ensure smooth and effective leadership in this work.



Attention will be paid to promoting communication activities, accelerating the restructure of the agricultural sector; and effectively implementing the scheme of auctions of land use rights to mobilise capital for the construction of advanced new-style rural areas in the 2021-2025 period.



Meanwhile, the sorting and treatment of organic waste at source will continue to be expanded./.